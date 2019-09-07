Teenage boys arrested after being caught burgling a Bamber Bridge house

Have your say

Two teenage boys have been arrested after the pair were disturbed burgling a house.

Officers from South Ribble Police were contacted in the early hours of Saturday (September 7) by the public after the pair, aged 17 and 16, were disturbed inside a house in Bamber Bridge on

One of the boys was arrested in Brown Lane (Google Maps)

A number of police officers attended the area and began conducting searches for the duo in nearby streets and woodlands on foot and in vehicles.

A short time later, officers spotted two males matching the description in Collins Road.

A police spokesman said the pair "immediately ran off down an path between Collins Road North and Brindle Road and disappeared into neighbouring gardens in an attempt to get away".

"We placed a containment on in the area and a number of gardens, outhouses and business sites were searched," they added.

"As a result one male was found hiding in a garden on Brown Lane and another on Collins Road North."

Some of the stolen property from the house was recovered from the teenagers.

The two youths were booked into Preston Police Station and are awaiting interview for burglary.