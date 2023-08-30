A 17-year-old boy was approached from behind by teenagers wearing balaclavas and black clothing in Tithebarn Street at around 9.45pm on Tuesday (August 29).

One of the teens threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his Carrera E-spec bike and fleeing towards Preston Market.

The second robbery occurred when an 18-year-old man was walking along Church Street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following two robberies in Preston city centre

The victim was hit in the back of the head by an individual wearing a balaclava before his watch and chain were stolen.

The suspect and his associates, who had their faces covered, were on bikes.

Officers said neither of the victims were seriously injured and enquiries were ongoing to catch the culprits.

Det Insp Simon Gray, of Preston CID, said: “These are two appalling attacks committed against two young victims.

“Although they were not seriously injured, they have been left understandably shaken.

“I would ask witnesses or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage capturing either incident or people wearing face coverings in the area around those times to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Police said they are “keeping an open mind” but the incidents are being treated as linked.

There will be increased reassurance patrols in the city centre as a precaution.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1481 of August 29, 2023.