Teenage boy stabbed to death in Bolton

Police were called at around 4.43am to a report of a stabbing in Walker Avenue in the Great Lever area of the town.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but died from his injuries, despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Police say the wounded boy had knocked on the door of a nearby house for help following the stabbing.

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Bolton this morning (Tuesday, May 4)

No arrests have yet been made but detectives are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

GMP Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge said:"This incident will understandably be a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with the boy's family at this awful time.

"These are very early stages of our investigation but we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to piece together what happened and find those responsible.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out a number of lines of enquiry and anyone concerned in the local neighbourhood can speak to our officers.

"I would urge anyone who may have information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward. Even the smallest information may be crucial to our investigation."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 359 of 04/05/2021 or report online at gmp.police.uk.