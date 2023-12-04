A teenager was robbed after being attacked by a group of thugs armed with weapons in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim, in his late teens, was approached by a group of armed people in Moor Park between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday (December 3).

He was attacked by the gang before having some property stolen from him.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage boy was attacked by a group of thugs armed with weapons in Preston (Credit: Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If anyone was in Moor Park and saw the attack or was in the area around the time and saw a group of men, we ask you to come forward.”

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 or email 8[email protected], quoting log number 1280 of December 3.

Information can be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.