Teenage boy hospitalised after being attacked by group of thugs armed with weapons in Preston’s Moor Park

A teenager was robbed after being attacked by a group of thugs armed with weapons in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 19:58 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 19:58 GMT
The victim, in his late teens, was approached by a group of armed people in Moor Park between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday (December 3).

He was attacked by the gang before having some property stolen from him.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries.

A teenage boy was attacked by a group of thugs armed with weapons in Preston (Credit: Google)A teenage boy was attacked by a group of thugs armed with weapons in Preston (Credit: Google)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If anyone was in Moor Park and saw the attack or was in the area around the time and saw a group of men, we ask you to come forward.”

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 or email 8[email protected], quoting log number 1280 of December 3.

Information can be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.