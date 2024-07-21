Teenage boy (15) arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at St Joseph's Primary School in Hurst Green
The 15 year old is in police custody while an investigation into the blaze at St Joseph’s Primary School in Hurst Green takes place. Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 4.27am yesterday (Saturday) They contacted police and a joint probe into the fire is now underway.
No-one was injured in the blaze and the teenager has been charged with arson not endangering life. Police patrols have been stepped up in the area. A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “We want to reassure you that an investigation is ongoing and whilst we are still in the early stages of that investigation, an arrest has been made.
“We know that this may sound concerning to the local community, however we ask you to avoid any speculation online or otherwise.”
Police have appealed for information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the Whalley Road area between 1am and 4am on Saturday 20th July. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0268 of July 20.