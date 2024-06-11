Teenage boy (14) arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life after double decker bus set on fire on Burnley bus station
The teenager is in custody and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward while inquiries into the incident continue.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at shortly before 11pm yesterday to a report of a bus fire at Burnley Bus Station on Croft Street. Officers attended along with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. Damage was caused to a bus and the roof of the bus station.”
Thick black smoke from the blaze could be seen across Burnley and several members of the public caught some shocking images and footage on their phones.
The bus is owned by First Halifax and a spokesman for the company said today: “The bus involved in this incident was not in use at the time.
“We are assisting the police investigation into the circumstances that led to the fire, including a review of CCTV footage from cameras on board.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log 1592 of June 10th.