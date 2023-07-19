Police were called after the playground equipment at Goosnargh Oliverson’s CofE Primary School went up in flames shortly before 2am on Monday (July 17).

Officers said the fire caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 13-year-old boy from Preston was later arrested following an investigation.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School (Credit: Google)

Officers on Wednesday (July 19) confirmed the boy had been charged with two counts of arson – not endangering life.

Police said the charges related to the fire on Monday and a fire on the school grounds on June 8.