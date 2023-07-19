News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Teenage boy, 13, charged after arson attack at Preston primary school causes ‘thousands of pounds worth of damage’

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a suspected arson attack at a primary school in Preston caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

Police were called after the playground equipment at Goosnargh Oliverson’s CofE Primary School went up in flames shortly before 2am on Monday (July 17).

Officers said the fire caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 13-year-old boy from Preston was later arrested following an investigation.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School (Credit: Google)A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School (Credit: Google)
A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a suspected arson attack at Goosnargh Oliverson’s School (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

Officers on Wednesday (July 19) confirmed the boy had been charged with two counts of arson – not endangering life.

Police said the charges related to the fire on Monday and a fire on the school grounds on June 8.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Youth Court on July 19.