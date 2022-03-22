Teen sentenced for carrying bladed article, assault and resisting arrest after anti-social behaviour reported in Darwen
A teenager who was arrested after police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in Darwen has been sentenced.
Police arrested the youth for a number of offences including affray, possession of a bladed article, section 47 assault and resisting arrest.
The 15-year-old was interviewed and later charged with all offences.
He was found guilty on all charges after appearing in court on Monday (March 21).
He was given a custodial sentence of eight months in a young offenders institute.
“We are hoping this sends a message out to anybody who thinks it’s acceptable to act in an anti-social manner,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We will continue to bring these people to justice and take them off the streets of Darwen.
“Together we can make a difference to this town and make it safer for all residents and visitors.”
If you witness any anti-social behaviour, contact the police on 999 at the time of the offence.