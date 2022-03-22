Police arrested the youth for a number of offences including affray, possession of a bladed article, section 47 assault and resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old was interviewed and later charged with all offences.

He was found guilty on all charges after appearing in court on Monday (March 21).

15-year-old sentenced following incidents of anti-social behaviour in Darwen. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was given a custodial sentence of eight months in a young offenders institute.

“We are hoping this sends a message out to anybody who thinks it’s acceptable to act in an anti-social manner,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We will continue to bring these people to justice and take them off the streets of Darwen.

“Together we can make a difference to this town and make it safer for all residents and visitors.”

If you witness any anti-social behaviour, contact the police on 999 at the time of the offence.

