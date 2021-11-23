Teen joyriders crash stolen Land Rover through garden fence in Preston

The green Land Rover Discovery was seen driving erratically around Ashton last Thursday (November 18) before the driver lost control, mounted the pavement near the Wheatsheaf Pub and smashed through a garden fence in Bray Street, close to the junction with Tulketh Brow.

After crashing through fence panels and breaking garden furniture, two young lads sprang out of the mud-splashed Land Rover and were seen running away.

Police were called to the scene after the crash at around 4.30pm and the untaxed Land Rover was recovered and seized, but no arrests have been made.

Earlier that afternoon, the same mud-caked Land Rover was seen driving recklessly around the Ashton and Docks areas of the city.

One eyewitness said: "Saw this vehicle driving stupidly near the Docks, it was almost on two wheels."

"It followed us up Pedders Lane, nearly hit us up the rear," said another.

Mum-of-two Sammie Turner, who lives at the Gateway-owned home, said it was lucky her 4-year-old wasn't playing in the garden when the 4X4 ploughed through her fence.

She said: "It was such a shock. It's just a good job my kid or any of us weren't outside in the garden at the time.

"My youngest loves playing outside and my partner sometimes goes out for a cigarette too, so it could have been a lot different.

"And other people said they were seen driving pretty recklessly around Preston in general for a few hours, so plenty of people could have been hurt.

"We just hope they find who it was, but I haven't heard anything from the police yet."

A police spokesman said: "This was reported to us at the time – it was reported two males made off from the scene.

"No suggestion of any arrests at this stage."

