Teen charged after Class A drugs and meat cleaver discarded during police chase in Preston
A teenager has been charged after wraps of Class A drugs and a meat cleaver were found during a police chase in Preston.
Police arrested a teenage boy following a short foot chase in the city on Monday, January 15.
During the chase, officers found around 60 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and a meat cleaver that had been discarded.
A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested for drug offences.
He was later charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared in court on Tuesday (January 16) and will appear again on January 23, 2024.