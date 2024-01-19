News you can trust since 1886
Teen charged after Class A drugs and meat cleaver discarded during police chase in Preston

A teenager has been charged after wraps of Class A drugs and a meat cleaver were found during a police chase in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jan 2024, 18:57 GMT
Police arrested a teenage boy following a short foot chase in the city on Monday, January 15.

During the chase, officers found around 60 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and a meat cleaver that had been discarded.

A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested for drug offences.

He was later charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared in court on Tuesday (January 16) and will appear again on January 23, 2024.

