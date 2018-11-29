Teen arrested after video of boy being beaten with iron bar in Preston goes viral

A teenager has been arrested after a shocking video of a boy being beaten with an iron bar in a gang fight in Preston went viral.

The shocking footage of the incident, which reportedly took place in Longton Park on November 24, shows a group of boys with hoodies on and faces covered walking across the park.

In scenes reminiscent of a video of a Syrian refugee being attacked at his school in Huddersfield which sparked online fury earlier this week, one of the boys produces a metal bar which he proceeds to use to beat another boy.

More of the youths then join the attack, with one holding what appears to be the seat of a bicycle, which he uses like a hammer to hit the teenager.

South Ribble Police tonight responded to the video, which has been shared hundreds of times and seen by thousands of people.

In a statement South Ribble Police said: "We're aware of some mobile phone footage circulating on Facebook which appears to show a number of boys fighting and assaulting another boy in a park in Longton on Saturday, 24 November.

"We wanted to re-assure you that we are actively carrying out enquiries in relation to this and have already arrested a teenage boy from Preston on suspicion of a public order offence.

"We will let you know as soon as there are any further updates."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference LC-20181124-0768 or e-mail 5715@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 638@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.