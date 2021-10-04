Teen arrested after flare let off on crowded train near Lostock Hall railway station
A teenager was arrested after a flare was let off on a train near Lostock Hall railway station.
Officers from the British Transport Police were called to Lostock Hall following reports of a disturbance on Saturday evening (October 2).
On arrival it was discovered a flare had been set off on a crowded train near the station.
A 16-year-old was later identified and brought in for questioning, police said.
Enquiries are ongoing.
