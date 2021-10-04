Teen arrested after flare let off on crowded train near Lostock Hall railway station

Officers from the British Transport Police were called to Lostock Hall following reports of a disturbance on Saturday evening (October 2).

On arrival it was discovered a flare had been set off on a crowded train near the station.

A 16-year-old was later identified and brought in for questioning, police said.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you've witnessed or been the victim of crime, contact British Transport Police by clicking HERE.

