Teen, 19, suffers fractured eye socket after being kicked in head during ‘entirely unprovoked attack’ in Ribbleton

A teenager suffered a fractured eye socket after he was kicked in the head during an unprovoked attack in Ribbleton.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 4:30pm

A 19-year-old man was walking along Langcliffe Road when he was approached by two men at around 4.45pm on Tuesday (December 20).

The two men proceeded to attack the victim before kicking him in the head after he fell to the floor.

The victim suffered orbital fractures as well as a bleed behind his eye, leaving him in “tremendous pain”.

A 17-year-old boy from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH.

Det Sgt Samantha Bartley, of Preston CID, said: “This was an entirely unprovoked attack, which left the victim in tremendous pain. He remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

“We have since made an arrest but are still asking witnesses to come forward.

A teenager suffered a fractured eye socket after he was kicked in the head in Langcliffe Road, Ribbleton (Credit: Google)

“Perhaps you saw all or part of the attack, perhaps you know who is responsible or maybe you have CCTV or dashcam which shows the incident.

“Whatever information you have, please get in touch with us straight away.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 930 of December 20.