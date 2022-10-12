Suspected thief caught red handed with bike stolen month before from Lancaster train station
A suspected bike thief who failed to answer his bail after being charged with stealing a bike was seen riding it at Lancaster train station.
On September 3, a cycle theft was reported at Lancaster train station and within 50 minutes police had viewed the CCTV, recognised the suspect, driven around the city centre until they found him, and he was arrested.
Unfortunately, the bike was not recovered and the suspect was interviewed and bailed.
BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs said on their Twitter page: “The suspect for this cycle theft failed to answer his bail. He was #arrested on Tuesday in #Lancaster, charged with the offence and remanded in custody for court in the morning.
“The suspect said: “It wasn’t me. I didn’t do it. I didn’t even go into the railway station.”
“Really?? Next day and the suspect has just ridden by the station on the #StolenBike. We relieved him of it, and the victim has now got it back. #BikeRecovered.