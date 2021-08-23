Suspected drug driver arrested after reaching speeds of up to 120mph on M55

A stinger was deployed to slow the vehicle and avoid a dangerous high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle was brought to a halt as it exited the motorway at junction 3 (Wesham Interchange).

The motorist was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test and their vehicle was seized.

In a Tweet posted shortly before 10.25pm yesterday (August 22), a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Vehicle driving at speed in Preston seen by T3TacOps.

"Entered M55 towards Blackpool and drove at speeds 120mph+.

"Driver arrested for failing a roadside drug test and vehicle seized."

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

