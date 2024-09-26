Lancashire Police name suspected Preston drug dealer after undercover sting near school
Liam O’Connor, 28, of Moss Acre Road, Penwortham has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and will appear at Preston Magistrates this morning.
He was arrested around 11am on Tuesday by uniformed and plain-clothed officers from Preston Task Force who were carrying out patrols in the Ashton area.
They spotted a man acting suspiciously in an alleyway near to Ainslie Road and Moorbrook School. On seeing officers, the man tried to get away, running across Plungington Road.
Following a short chase, officers caught up with him on Rundle Road where he was detained.
A search found two mobile phones and a large amount of cash. A further search of the nearby alleyway found 20-30 wraps of what is suspected to be Class A drugs.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
“It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.”