Suspected drug dealer arrested after vehicle intercepted by police in Catterall
A man who was found in possession of Class A drugs was arrested after a pickup truck was stopped in Catterall.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:48 am
Officers from the rural task force intercepted the black pickup truck in Garstang Road on Wednesday night (July 28).
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
The stop was made after police received a tip-off from members of the public, the force said.
