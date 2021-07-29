Suspected drug dealer arrested after vehicle intercepted by police in Catterall

A man who was found in possession of Class A drugs was arrested after a pickup truck was stopped in Catterall.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:48 am

Officers from the rural task force intercepted the black pickup truck in Garstang Road on Wednesday night (July 28).

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The stop was made after police received a tip-off from members of the public, the force said.

The vehicle was stopped in the Catterall area after police received information from members of the public. (Credit: Lancashire Police)