Two cars, a BMW and a Jeep, collided on the A682 in Rawtenstall at around 7.05am on Wednesday (January 4).

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving, police confirmed.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while the area was cleared and has since reopened.

A total of 343 people were caught driving while impaired as part of a campaign that ran between November 21 and January 1:

- 128 people were found to be over the limit for alcohol- 105 were found to be under the influence of drugs- 21 people refused to give a sample for testing

