Suspected drink driver arrested and taken to hospital after Bamber Bridge crash

Startled residents in Edward Street ran out of their homes at around 8.45pm on Saturday (June 19) after hearing a "massive bang", and found a scene of carnage on a neighbour's driveway.

A white Volkswagen Golf had mounted the pavement and smashed into the back of a Ford Fiesta parked on the driveway, causing extensive damage to both cars.

Neighbours say they believe the driver had been trying to drive through a ginnel between the homes, which leads to Havelock Park, but had lost control and crashed.

They said they saw a man "staggering up the road covered in blood" before police arrived at the scene.

Officers later found a man, who they believe to be the driver, at a house party nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a head injury.

A police spokesman said: "It looks like a car has collided with two other stationery cars. One of the cars has ended up in a nearby garden as a result.

"A man believed to be the driver was arrested at a nearby property on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury."

No pedestrians were injured, but a woman had reportedly been walking her dog down the ginnel at the time.

One neighbour said: "There was a poor woman coming down the alley with her dog, he missed her by about a metre. She was very lucky."

