Suspected drink driver arrested and taken to hospital after Bamber Bridge crash
A suspected drink driver has been arrested after he crashed into a parked car in a quiet Bamber Bridge cul-de-sac at the weekend.
Startled residents in Edward Street ran out of their homes at around 8.45pm on Saturday (June 19) after hearing a "massive bang", and found a scene of carnage on a neighbour's driveway.
A white Volkswagen Golf had mounted the pavement and smashed into the back of a Ford Fiesta parked on the driveway, causing extensive damage to both cars.
Neighbours say they believe the driver had been trying to drive through a ginnel between the homes, which leads to Havelock Park, but had lost control and crashed.
They said they saw a man "staggering up the road covered in blood" before police arrived at the scene.
Officers later found a man, who they believe to be the driver, at a house party nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a head injury.
A police spokesman said: "It looks like a car has collided with two other stationery cars. One of the cars has ended up in a nearby garden as a result.
"A man believed to be the driver was arrested at a nearby property on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury."
No pedestrians were injured, but a woman had reportedly been walking her dog down the ginnel at the time.
One neighbour said: "There was a poor woman coming down the alley with her dog, he missed her by about a metre. She was very lucky."
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.