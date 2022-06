A VW Golf and Citroen C3 collided in Redlam, Blackburn, at around 10.30pm on Sunday (June 26).

A passenger in the VW Golf was initially taken to Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he underwent surgery to relieve pressure caused by bleeding on the brain.

A suspected drink driver was arrested after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Redlam, Blackburn

The driver of the Golf was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.