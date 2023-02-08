A man was seen trying to gain entry into a block of flats in Westerdale Close, Ribbleton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 8).

Officers responded and arrested a 44-year- old man.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

A suspected burglar was arrested after a man was seen trying to gain entry into a block of flats in Westerdale Close, Ribbleton (Credit: Google)

Lancashire Police recently launched Operation Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.

