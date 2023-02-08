News you can trust since 1886
Suspected burglar arrested after man spotted attempting to gain entry to block of flats in Preston

A man was arrested after police were called to reports of a burglary in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:43pm

A man was seen trying to gain entry into a block of flats in Westerdale Close, Ribbleton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 8).

Officers responded and arrested a 44-year- old man.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

A suspected burglar was arrested after a man was seen trying to gain entry into a block of flats in Westerdale Close, Ribbleton (Credit: Google)
Lancashire Police recently launched Operation Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.

It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime.