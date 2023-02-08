Suspected burglar arrested after man spotted attempting to gain entry to block of flats in Preston
A man was arrested after police were called to reports of a burglary in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:43pm
A man was seen trying to gain entry into a block of flats in Westerdale Close, Ribbleton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 8).
Officers responded and arrested a 44-year- old man.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.
Lancashire Police recently launched Operation Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.