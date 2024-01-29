Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Lancaster Road at around 3.40am on December 24, 2023.

The suspect broke into the premises before stealing cash from the fruit machine.

Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on Monday (January 29) released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to speak to.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Although we have made a number of enquiries, we have so far been unable to identify the man in the CCTV still.

"That is why we are now asking for your help."