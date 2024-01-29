Man steals cash from fruit machine after breaking into Golden Cross pub in Preston on Christmas Eve
A man stole cash from a fruit machine after breaking into a pub in Preston on Christmas Eve.
Police were called to a report of a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Lancaster Road at around 3.40am on December 24, 2023.
The suspect broke into the premises before stealing cash from the fruit machine.
Officers on Monday (January 29) released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to speak to.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Although we have made a number of enquiries, we have so far been unable to identify the man in the CCTV still.
"That is why we are now asking for your help."
If you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 376 of December 24, 2023.