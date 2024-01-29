News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man steals cash from fruit machine after breaking into Golden Cross pub in Preston on Christmas Eve

A man stole cash from a fruit machine after breaking into a pub in Preston on Christmas Eve.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:11 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Lancaster Road at around 3.40am on December 24, 2023.

The suspect broke into the premises before stealing cash from the fruit machine.

Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Golden Cross pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers on Monday (January 29) released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to speak to.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Although we have made a number of enquiries, we have so far been unable to identify the man in the CCTV still.

"That is why we are now asking for your help."

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 376 of December 24, 2023.

Related topics:PrestonSuspectCCTVLancaster RoadLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire