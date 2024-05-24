Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is wanted by police following an attack which left a person with a fractured eye socket in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Police were called to a report of a serious assault on Thistleton Road at around 9pm on May 18.

Officers want to speak to this man following a serious assault on Thistleton Road in Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket. He has since been discharged.

Officers of Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1506 of May 18.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.