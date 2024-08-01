Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspect has been arrested after a man was injured following an assault in Preston city centre.

A man suffered injuries to his jaw after an early morning attack in the city on July 11.

England had played Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 the previous evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspect has been arrested after a man was injured following an assault in Preston | Contributed

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the incident released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

On Wednesday night (July 21), a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

“Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.