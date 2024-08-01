Suspect arrested after man left with ‘jaw injuries’ following attack in Preston city centre
A suspect has been arrested after a man was injured following an assault in Preston city centre.
A man suffered injuries to his jaw after an early morning attack in the city on July 11.
England had played Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 the previous evening.
Officers investigating the incident released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.
On Wednesday night (July 21), a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.
“Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.