Suspect arrested after man left with ‘jaw injuries’ following attack in Preston city centre

By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Aug 2024, 18:49 BST
A suspect has been arrested after a man was injured following an assault in Preston city centre.

A man suffered injuries to his jaw after an early morning attack in the city on July 11.

England had played Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 the previous evening.

A suspect has been arrested after a man was injured following an assault in Preston | Contributed

Officers investigating the incident released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

On Wednesday night (July 21), a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

“Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

