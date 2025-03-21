A jury decided a former UCLan nursing student had lied in court to get back at her partner after their relationship broke down.

The woman accused Mohammed Wajid of a series of assaults, attempted strangulation, suffocation, criminal damage and controlling behaviour.

But after a four-day trial at Preston Crown Court the 23-year-old warehouse worker was cleared of all charges after claiming his ex had simply made it all up.

His defence barrister Lewis Bocking told the jury Mr Wajid’s former partner had “fabricated” her allegations.

“You can’t trust what she says,” he said. “She was upset, angry and embarrassed by the ending of the (relationship) by Mr Wajid.

“None of these allegations are true. He has never acted in the way she says. He never controlled or coerced her, assaulted her, suffocated her or strangled her. He never broke any of her property.”

Mr Bocking claimed the police investigation into her allegations had been “flawed” and she had “tried to fit evidence around what happened, trying to drive the knife in and twist it in his back.”

In the end the jury believed Mr Wajid’s version of events and took around three hours to unanimously acquit him, returning not guilty verdicts on all nine charges.

The court was told the couple had met on the social media platform Snapchat in 2021 and had moved in together in November 2022. But the relationship hit difficulties almost immediately, with the pair regularly arguing at their flat in Roe Lee Park, Blackburn.

Within two months they had a huge row on her birthday when Mr Wajid had bought her two cakes – one ending up on the floor and the other in the bin.

She had told him she didn’t want to celebrate with him after they got into an argument over a message she had sent to her father. She claimed he had punched her in the back as she lay on the bed.

She also claimed he tipped the bed mattress over, causing her to fall on the floor at which point she alleged he tried to strangle her.

In court she told the jury she had thought “I’m going to die today.” She also alleged he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the room.

On another occasion she claimed he had punched her and then put a pillow over her face in an attempt to suffocate her, saying “I will end you”.

She said they argued almost every day, he regularly checked her phone and he refused to let her access social media. At one point she accused him of damaging her laptop and tearing up notes she needed for her nursing course at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.

Under cross examination she denied lying and making up allegations. She claimed she was the one who decided to end the relationship after suffering a campaign of abuse at her partner’s hands.

But defence barrister Mr Bocking told the jury that after Mr Wajid had given his clear and honest account of events to the police and in court it was clear who was telling the truth.

“Mr Wajid was not doing any of the conduct (she) would have you believe,” he said. “He has had nothing to hide. He was frankly relieved when he was finally allowed to give his evidence – his version of events.

“Mr Wajid is a man of good character, he has lived an unblemished life. He has never been in trouble. He wants to maintain his good character. None of these allegations are true. He has never acted in the way she says. He simply didn’t do it.”

In her summing up Recorder Ayesha Siddiqi said the woman took photographs of a series of injuries, but there was no direct evidence to prove how she had come about them.

She was interviewed by health professionals but at no time did she ever tell them Mr Wajid was being violent. On one occasion she went to hospital and explained to staff she had been hit in the face by a football.

She had told the court that at first the relationship was good and if they ever argued it was only about petty things. They finally broke up in December 2023.

Recorder Siddiqi told Mr Wajid: “You have been found not guilty by the jury, you are free to leave the dock.”