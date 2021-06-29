Stolen Ford Transit tipper found by police in Preston after being taken in February

A van stolen from Preston in February has been found by police.

By James Graves
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 5:34 pm

Lancashire Police's South Rural Task Force found the Ford Transit tipper earlier today despite the £18,500 vehicle having cloned plates and paperwork.

A spokesman for the task force said: "The vehicle had been extensively altered in an attempt to hide the true identity."

The Transit has been recovered by detectives and will be returned to its owner.

The Ford Transit tipper has been recovered by police