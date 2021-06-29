Stolen Ford Transit tipper found by police in Preston after being taken in February
A van stolen from Preston in February has been found by police.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 5:34 pm
Lancashire Police's South Rural Task Force found the Ford Transit tipper earlier today despite the £18,500 vehicle having cloned plates and paperwork.
A spokesman for the task force said: "The vehicle had been extensively altered in an attempt to hide the true identity."
The Transit has been recovered by detectives and will be returned to its owner.