Stalybridge man arrested after 100 bottles of ‘liquid morphine’ and £3,500 in cash found in car in Chorley
Officers stopped a Ford EcoSport on the M61 at around 11.15pm on Thursday night (November 9).
Police subsequently seized 100 bottles of suspected liquid morphine, £3,500 in cash and the driver’s mobile phone after searching the vehicle.
A 31-year-old man from Stalybridge in Greater Manchester was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and money laundering
He remained in custody for questioning on Friday morning (November 10)
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.
It targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.