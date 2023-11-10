A man was arrested after 100 bottles of “liquid morphine” and £3,500 in cash were found in a car in Chorley.

Officers stopped a Ford EcoSport on the M61 at around 11.15pm on Thursday night (November 9).

Police subsequently seized 100 bottles of suspected liquid morphine, £3,500 in cash and the driver’s mobile phone after searching the vehicle.

A 31-year-old man from Stalybridge in Greater Manchester was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and money laundering

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday morning (November 10)

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.