St Joseph's Church in Blackburn 'subjected to serious damages and losses’ during burglary
A church in Blackburn suffered “serious damages and losses” following a burglary.
Officers received a report of a burglary at St Joseph's Church on Audley Range.
Police believed the incident occurred between 3pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The church has been subjected to serious damages/losses which we understand may have an impact on the wider communities.
“We would urge anyone with information that may be useful to us to come forward and help with this investigation.”
If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log reference LC-20240425-0255.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.