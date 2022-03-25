Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.

Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.

The force said the breed was legal and not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Bella-Rae Birch who died after being attacked by a dog.

Neighbours on Bidston Avenue described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.

In a statement released on Tuesday, her family thanked the community for their support.

They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae.

“She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Police inquiries into her death are ongoing and the family is being supported by specialist officers, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, with reference number 22000196837.