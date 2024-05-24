St Annes man wanted following number of thefts has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 16:14 BST
He has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool.

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man from Lancashire.

Ajay Wilkinson is wanted in connection with a number of thefts.

Ajay Wilkinson is wanted in connection with a number of thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 20-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.

Wilkinson has connections to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Wilkinson, do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings please call 999.

“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected]

