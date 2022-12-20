Icy conditions meant most people took extra care on the region’s roads – but clearly not everyone.

As temperatures dropped to minus 5, one driver was caught speeding on the M55 at 116mph, and another early-morning commuter was stopped because of only clearing a tiny peep-hole to see through.

Road police have also been busy carrying out several drink-driving checkpoints, and have caught out drivers under the influence during regular patrols.

One Peugeot was pulled over in Blackpool and the male driver was found to be drug-driving. The car was handed over to the sober female passenger and owner of the car, who was later stopped in Preston and recorded as being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

1. Unsafe load This unsafe lorry was stopped by Lancashire Police's commercial vehicle enforcement team in the Lancaster area. Drivers hours, load and mechanical defects are dealt with by prohibition and prosecution This HGV was taken off the road and a referral was made to the Traffic Commissioner. Photo: Lancs Police Photo Sales

2. Second time This vehicle was stopped in Watling Street Road, Preston and the driver failed a roadside test for cannabis and cocaine. The driver was stopped and arrested earlier this month by the same officer for drug driving. Photo: Lancs Police Photo Sales

3. Icy conditions As temperatures reached -5 degrees, officers dealt with a driver along the M55 clocked at 116mph in icy conditions. The driver was reported straight to court. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4. wlepnews-20-12-22-road4-nw-upload.jpg This Peugeot was stopped in Blackpool and the male driver was arrested for drug driving. The female passenger was left with the vehicle as she is owner, insured party and was fit to drive. A few hours later the vehicle was stopped in Preston and the woman was arrested for drink driving - blowing more than double the legal limit. Photo: Drink and drug-driving Photo Sales