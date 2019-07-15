Southport police appeal for witnesses after severe Scarsbrick collision leaves man with serious head injuries

A severe collision near Scarsbrick in Southport has prompted a police appeal for witnesses.



In a press release, officers said they were called at 11:45pm on Saturday, July 13, after a Vauxhall Astra and a Peugeot 3008 crashed close to the junction of Southport Road and Snape Green.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the crash near Scarsbrick.

Police initially arrested the driver of the Vauxhall - a 31 year old man - on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences, before he was released to be taken to Southport Hospital with serious leg, knee, and head injuries.

READ MORE >>> Cheshire man arrested on suspicion of murder of one-year-old boy in Liverpool

A rear seat passenger in the Vauxhall, a 28-year-old man from Southport, suffered chest injuries and was also treated at hospital.



The driver of the Peugeot, a 44-year-old man from Burscough, suffered serious injuries to his chest and back and was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment.



The road was closed for five hours while emergency services attended the scene.



Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.



Sgt Andy Halliwell, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious road traffic collision close to Scarisbrick.



“We are keen to speak to any witnesses, as well as anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.



“If you can help please get in touch.”



Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3029@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1994 of July 13.