Police made 10 arrests for various offences during a busy weekend across Lancashire.

Officers from the South Ribble neighbourhood policing team and the Chorley and South Ribble Task Force were out over the weekend tackling issues raised by members of the public.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed operations were carried out in Bamber Bridge and the Broadfield area of Leyland focusing on drug dealing, commercial burglary and anti-social behaviour.

10 people were arrested in connection with various crimes such as theft and commercial burglary.

Police also carried out a warrant in the Leyland area, resulting in £5000 in cash being seized. | South Ribble Police

Police also carried out a warrant in the Leyland area, resulting in £5000 in cash being seized.

Numerous stop searches were also conducted.

The officers were out and about in relation to Op Centurion - a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.

If you have issues that you are concerned about and where you live, you can let police know by completing the Lancashire Talking survey HERE.