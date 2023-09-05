Watch more videos on Shots!

“Walt”, as he had been christened by locals, was installed at the junction Carrwood Road, Carrwood Way and Valley View, in Walton-le-Dale, last August.

However, within hours of his first birthday – either late on Sunday evening or during the early hours of Monday morning (27th/28th August) – the seven feet-high sculpture was gone, seemingly sawed from his foundations.

Taking to Facebook on Monday night, September 5 – a week on from the incident – the force shared new images of the scultpure and admitted they were still looking for it.

The images of “Walt” shared by South Ribble Police.

South Ribble Police wrote: “You might remember earlier this week we asked for your help after a sculpture of a deer was stolen from the roundabout on the Cawsey as you enter Walton Park around about the 29th August.

“We now have some updated images of the sculpture which the community worked really hard to design and produce and we’re really keen to locate.

“We're still asking that if you have information which might help us to locate the sculpture to get in contact with us. Do you have dashcam or doorbell footage which might help? Contact [email protected] if you can help.