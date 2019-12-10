South Ribble Police hosting residents' drop in session in Lostock Hall South Ribble Police are hosting a drop in session for residents. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say South Ribble Police are hosting a residents' drop in session at Lostock Hall Library. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 18 from 7 - 8pm.It is an opportunity for residents to speak to the team about local issues and ask any questions. Chorley Police appeal after little boy loses cuddly toy in Euxton