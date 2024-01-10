News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Sophisticated cannabis farm 'worth £150,000' discovered after police 'follow their noses' in Blackburn

A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered after police "followed their noses" in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT
A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police were informed about a possible cannabis set-up at an address on Bolton Road on Tuesday afternoon (January 9).

Officers "literally followed their noses" and found a sophisticated set-up with dozens of mature cannabis plants after searching the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cannabis farm was worth in the region of £150,000 at street value.

A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "One professional 'gardener' was arrested at the address and will be dealt with for the relevant offences.

"The plants have all been seized and will be destroyed."

If you are concerned about crime in your area, call 101 or email [email protected]

Related topics:PoliceBlackburnDrugs