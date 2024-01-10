Sophisticated cannabis farm 'worth £150,000' discovered after police 'follow their noses' in Blackburn
A cannabis farm worth approximately £150,000 was discovered after police "followed their noses" in Blackburn.
Police were informed about a possible cannabis set-up at an address on Bolton Road on Tuesday afternoon (January 9).
Officers "literally followed their noses" and found a sophisticated set-up with dozens of mature cannabis plants after searching the address.
The cannabis farm was worth in the region of £150,000 at street value.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "One professional 'gardener' was arrested at the address and will be dealt with for the relevant offences.
"The plants have all been seized and will be destroyed."
