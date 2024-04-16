Austin Duckworth who killed his dad in 'cowardly attack' in Preston refused to listen to judge pass sentence
A man who subjected his dad to a “callous” and “violent attack” in Preston refused to attend court to learn his sentence.
Austin Duckworth breached his bail conditions when he visited his dad Stephen Duckworth on St George’s Road on August 26, 2023.
The 37-year-old repeatedly punched his father in the head after forcing his way into his home. He then told him he better call an ambulance.
Stephen was able to contact the police and provided an account of what had happened, but he initially declined medical attention.
The 72-year-old called for an ambulance later that same evening after becoming increasingly unwell as the day progressed.
It was subsequently discovered that Stephen had suffered a “devastating bleed to the brain”.
He died from his injuries on October 12. A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Stephen’s death was blunt force head trauma.
Austin Duckworth, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder following a five-day trial at Preston Crown Court.