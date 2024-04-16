Breaking

Austin Duckworth who killed his dad in 'cowardly attack' in Preston refused to listen to judge pass sentence

The 37-year-old repeatedly punched his father in the head after forcing his way into his home. He then told him he better call an ambulance.
By Sam Quine
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
A man who subjected his dad to a “callous” and “violent attack” in Preston refused to attend court to learn his sentence.

Austin Duckworth breached his bail conditions when he visited his dad Stephen Duckworth on St George’s Road on August 26, 2023.

The 37-year-old repeatedly punched his father in the head after forcing his way into his home. He then told him he better call an ambulance.

Stephen was able to contact the police and provided an account of what had happened, but he initially declined medical attention.

72-year-old Stephen Duckworth died from head injuries he suffered in an assault at his home in St George’s Road, Deepdale on August 26 last year.72-year-old Stephen Duckworth died from head injuries he suffered in an assault at his home in St George’s Road, Deepdale on August 26 last year.
The 72-year-old called for an ambulance later that same evening after becoming increasingly unwell as the day progressed.

Stephen suffered a “devastating bleed to the brain” in the attack and later died in hospital (Credit: Lancashire Police)Stephen suffered a “devastating bleed to the brain” in the attack and later died in hospital (Credit: Lancashire Police)
It was subsequently discovered that Stephen had suffered a “devastating bleed to the brain”.

He died from his injuries on October 12. A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Stephen’s death was blunt force head trauma.

Austin Duckworth, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder following a five-day trial at Preston Crown Court.

Today, despite refusing to enter the court he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

