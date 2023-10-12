Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was punched and kicked in the face after being confronted by James Moreton on a footbridge in Skelmersdale on January 10.

Moreton then jabbed the crossbow into the victim’s left eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, the victim – who was aged 18 – did not think he had been seriously injured, but later ended up in intensive care.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Moreton stabbed another boy in the eye with a cross bow, resulting in the victim being put into an induced coma (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He had to be put in an induced coma for six days after contracting meningitis and suffering fractures to his skull and orbital bone.

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Moreton not only went out and committed this violent offence, but while on remand facilitated a course of conduct to try and bribe the victim and threaten him with violence to drop the charges and to threaten to have someone’s house damaged.”

Moreton, 18, formerly of Fairstead, Skelmersdale, was 17 at the time of the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody after being arrested and charged.

While on remand, Moreton tried to get his victim to drop the charges.

The victim was contacted by an associate of Moreton who made threats and offered money.

Moreton pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, attempting to pervert the course of justice and threats to commit damage against an ex-partner for an unrelated offence again while also on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreton was given a custodial sentence of seven years and nine months at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (October 11).

He will have to serve two thirds of the sentence before being eligible for release.