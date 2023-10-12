Skelmersdale teen who inflicted serious injuries after stabbing boy in eye with crossbow jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim was punched and kicked in the face after being confronted by James Moreton on a footbridge in Skelmersdale on January 10.
Moreton then jabbed the crossbow into the victim’s left eye.
Initially, the victim – who was aged 18 – did not think he had been seriously injured, but later ended up in intensive care.
He had to be put in an induced coma for six days after contracting meningitis and suffering fractures to his skull and orbital bone.
Det Sgt Lee Jamieson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Moreton not only went out and committed this violent offence, but while on remand facilitated a course of conduct to try and bribe the victim and threaten him with violence to drop the charges and to threaten to have someone’s house damaged.”
Moreton, 18, formerly of Fairstead, Skelmersdale, was 17 at the time of the attack.
He was remanded in custody after being arrested and charged.
While on remand, Moreton tried to get his victim to drop the charges.
The victim was contacted by an associate of Moreton who made threats and offered money.
Moreton pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, attempting to pervert the course of justice and threats to commit damage against an ex-partner for an unrelated offence again while also on remand.
Moreton was given a custodial sentence of seven years and nine months at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (October 11).
He will have to serve two thirds of the sentence before being eligible for release.
“The sentence given to Moreton should serve as a deterrent to criminals who use high levels of violence against innocent members of the public,” Det Sgt Jamieson added.