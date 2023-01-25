Skelmersdale teen charged after boy left with serious eye injury after crossbow incident on footbridge
A teenager has been charged after a boy was “jabbed in the eye” with a crossbow in Skelmersdale.
By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 6:08pm
The victim was allegedly attacked on a footbridge near Glenburn Road and Windrows on January 10, leaving him seriously injured.
A 17-year-old boy from Skelmersdale was later arrested in connection with the incident.
He was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 25).