Skelmersdale shooting: Detectives make further arrest in hunt for Lenny Scott's killer
Detectives investigating the murder of Lenny Scott in Lancashire have made another arrest.
What happened?
33-year-old father-of-three Lenny Scott was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.
Lenny sadly died later in hospital despite the best efforts of emergency services.
His funeral took place in Rainford on Monday, March 11.
Who was the latest person who was arrested?
Officers on Monday confirmed a 30-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
He was later bailed.
Who else has been arrested?
A 63-year-old woman from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder last week.
She was interviewed and later bailed pending further enquiries.
A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering last Tuesday (March 12).
He was later released under investigation.
Two other people, a man aged 54 and a woman aged 51, from Liverpool were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
They were also released under investigation.
Officers said while this warrant was conducted by officers investigating Lenny's murder, "the arrests were not directly related."
There have been four previous arrests- all from Liverpool – as part of the investigation.
A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 37-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They were all released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have a large investigation team assigned to this case, who are carrying out enquiries throughout the North West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice.
"We would continue to ask for people to come forward with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage."
How can I help the investigation?
Anyone with information that may help police police should call 101, quoting log number 1155 of February 6.
Information or footage can also be submitted at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L01-PO1.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.