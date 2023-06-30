Emergency sevices were called to Digmoor Road in Skelmersdale shortly after 9pm last night (June 29) where the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and Lancashire Police say a murder investigation is under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were called last night (Thursday, June 29) just after 9pm to a report that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly the 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested and an investigation has been launched.”

Murder investigation under way

Inspector Simon Pritchard, of Lancashire Police added: “A murder investigation is underway following the death of a boy in Skelmersdale.

"These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who feels they can assist with our enquiries, to come forward.

"This happened near to a busy dual carriageway, so we’d ask drivers to check their dash cam footage and think back to any unusual activity they may recall from the area.

"It’s important we build a picture of the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We recognise this will have caused some concern in the community but please be reassured incidents of this nature are rare and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the case.”