Six people arrested after plain-clothed police target shoplifters in Preston city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six people were arrested after plain-clothed police targeted shoplifters in Preston city centre.
Eight police officers wearing plain clothes carried out patrols on foot and on bikes in the busy shopping areas on Friday.
As a result of the operation:
- 11 people were stopped and searched and two of these were given a community resolution.
- 10 stores were provided with reassurance visits.
- 6 people were arrested. One has since been charged. Jaequarn Silcott, 19, of Oxford Street, Preston was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police's response to tackling shoplifting across the county.
Insp Dave Byrne from Preston Neighborhood Policing team said: "This was a really successful operation with some great results.
"We supported some of the highest-affected stores in Preston City Centre, and we will continue this work to stamp-out shoplifting and hold the offenders to account.
The message is really clear: shoplifting will not be tolerated in Preston and we will continue our work to tackle this sort of criminality.
"You never know when you will be in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer."
To report a crime to police, you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.