Six masked men armed with machete storm family home during 'terrifying' aggravated burglary in Lancashire

Six masked men - one of which was armed with a machete - stormed a home in Manxman Road at around 10pm on Saturday (November 13).

The machete-wielding thug then repeatedly made demands for cash before the suspects escaped with a CCTV box.

There were four occupants in the property at the time of the terrifying incident, including three children.

A gang of six masked men armed with a machete stormed a family home in Manxman Road, Blackburn

No arrests have been made at this stage.

PC Nicola Breckell, of the East Target Team, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the occupants who, although not injured, were left extremely shaken.

"We have already carried out a number of enquiries as part of this ongoing investigation and we are now asking for the public's help."

"I would ask anybody who saw any suspicious vehicles or groups of men in the area between 9pm and 11pm to contact the police.

"Similarly, I would ask people to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries."

The men were wearing all dark clothing and masks.

Reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.

Anyone with information can contact 101, [email protected] or [email protected], quoting log number 1700 of November 13.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

