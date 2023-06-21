News you can trust since 1886
Six arrested after 20-man brawl involving pool cues and chairs breaks out in Garstang pub

A fight involving around 20 men broke out inside a pub in Garstang, with offenders using chairs and pool cues as weapons.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:38 BST

The brawl began at the Kings Arms in High Street shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday, April 22.

Those involved were seen punching, pushing, kicking and shoving each other, using chairs, pool cues and pool balls as weapons.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following an investigation, with a further two interviewed on a voluntary basis.

Police would like to speak to this man as part of as investigation following an incident of violent disorder in Garstang (Credit: Lancashire Police)
They were:

- A 21-year-old man from Scorton

- A 26-year-old man from Garstang

- A 24-year-old man from Garstang

- A 35-year-old man from Radcliffe, Manchester

- A 23-year-old man from Garstang

- A 26-year-old man from Bolton

They have since been bailed.

Officers on Wednesday (June 21) released a CCTV image of man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

DC Paul Slinger, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a totally unacceptable incident and we are determined to find all those involved.

“We have made six arrests and would now like to speak to the man in the attached image. If you recognise him, or if this is you, please get in touch straight away.”

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 1470 of April 22.