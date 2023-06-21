Six arrested after 20-man brawl involving pool cues and chairs breaks out in Garstang pub
The brawl began at the Kings Arms in High Street shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday, April 22.
Those involved were seen punching, pushing, kicking and shoving each other, using chairs, pool cues and pool balls as weapons.
Six people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following an investigation, with a further two interviewed on a voluntary basis.
They were:
- A 21-year-old man from Scorton
- A 26-year-old man from Garstang
- A 24-year-old man from Garstang
- A 35-year-old man from Radcliffe, Manchester
- A 23-year-old man from Garstang
- A 26-year-old man from Bolton
They have since been bailed.
Officers on Wednesday (June 21) released a CCTV image of man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
DC Paul Slinger, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a totally unacceptable incident and we are determined to find all those involved.
“We have made six arrests and would now like to speak to the man in the attached image. If you recognise him, or if this is you, please get in touch straight away.”
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 1470 of April 22.