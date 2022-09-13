The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).

It was reported a man had entered the store, picked up a number of items and then demanded the till was opened.

The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused, but ultimately left empty-handed.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with an attempted robbery in Bacup (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old girl from Bacup was arrested on suspicion of robbery following a number of enquiries.

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DC Carla Martin, of East CID, said: “This was a shocking crime committed against a man just trying to perform his role of serving the community.

“Although shaken, thankfully he was not seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

Detectives on Tuesday (September 13) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case who are carrying out a number of enquiries,” DC Carla Martin added.

“If you recognise him I would ask you to make contact with the police as soon as possible.

“If you are the man in the CCTV, I would urge you to make contact with us or attend your nearest police station straight away.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1240 of September 10, 2022.

For immediate sightings call 999.