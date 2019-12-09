Shop workers tied up during terrifying armed robbery in Preston

Detectives are investigating following a robbery in Broughton on Sunday night.

Officers were called at shortly before 11pm on Sunday (8 December) to reports that four men wearing balaclavas had entered the Cooperative store on Garstang Road.

The men had knives and tied up the two shop workers with cable ties as they were preparing to close the store.

They then used a trolley transport cash from the store to a vehicle parked on the car park opposite the entrance.

The offenders stole a substantial amount of money and the shop’s CCTV unit before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle.

DI Fiona Jackson of Preston CID, said: “This is a very serious, seemingly pre-meditated robbery.

"The shop workers have been subjected to a traumatic experience which has left them very shaken up.

“We have a number of resources committed to the investigation but need your help. If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious around the time of the offence, please let us know.

“I understand this will be concerning for local businesses, and I would like to take the opportunity to remind you to be extra vigilant. If you see anything suspicious or are concerned by something you may have seen, no matter how insignificant you think it could be, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1462 of December 8th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.