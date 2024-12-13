Shocking new figures released have shown that knife crime in Lancashire is still an ongoing problem having surged by 16.5 per cent in the last two years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research conducted by the security experts at Get Licensed analyses ONS data to look into the police force areas with the highest number of serious crimes involving a knife, the biggest increase in knife crime in the last five years, and the local authorities with the most possession-of-weapon offences, revealing England’s knife crime hotspots.

Knife crime in Lancashire has soared by over 16.5 per cent in two years. | LCC

In the past two years, the City of London and the Metropolitan Police Force area have seen the greatest increase in knife crime rates, growing by 307% and 42%, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire police force area was placed eighth on the list with a two year percentage increase of 16.52.

Earlier this month is was reported that teens were illegally sold knives by more than one in three shops in an undercover tests by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards and Lancashire Police.

The volunteers, aged between 13 and 16, took part in a joint undercover knife test purchasing operation by Lancashire Trading Standards and Lancashire Police as part of Operation Sceptre, a week of intense action which takes place twice a year across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went into 59 shops between 9 and 16 November this year to try to buy knives and bladed articles.

Some 24 shops failed and sold a knife to the young person, while four premises failed for the second time this year and are now facing further enforcement action.

A variety of knives were bought, ranging from 'Stanley' knives to kitchen knives, and from a range of shops, including hardware and corner shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has promised to tackle knife crime and other anti-social behaviours. | UGC

During a Police and Crime Panel meeting in July Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw previously explained how he was going to tackle issues such as knife crime and other anti-social behaviour.

He said: "Getting as many police officers and PCSOs out on the streets, and building relationships with the communities they serve, is the most effective way to tackle crime and keep people safe.

"We have seen some encouraging results as part of Op Centurion, with additional foot patrols used to target anti-social behaviour, and we must now look to incorporate these learnings and outcomes into our wider plan for local policing – delivering a service for everyone in Lancashire, regardless of where people live.”