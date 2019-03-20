Seven teenage boys arrested in connection with ‘targeted’ knife attack in Fishwick

Have your say

Seven teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a ‘targeted’ knife attack in Fishwick.

A 14-year-old boy suffered stab wounds on Tuesday, March 19.

Police believe he was attacked by a group of youths on Fishwick Parade at around 3.25pm.

In a statement on Facebook Preston Police said: “This appears to have been a targeted incident and the general public are not at risk.

“Reassurance patrols will be in the area.”

Police have put a Section 60 in place in the Callon, Fishwick and Deepdale areas of Preston until 8pm today.

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 is a power given by a chief officer which allows police officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.

Anyone with information about the attack can report it via 101 quoting log reference number LC-20190319-0843 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Find out more about Section 60 authorisations here: http://socsi.in/FQPR8