Seven people in Burnley charged over drug offences

Seven people have been charged by detectives investigating the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire.

By Richard Hunt
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:34 pm
Police have charged seven people from Burnley with drug offences

Police arrested eight people – seven men and one woman – yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 11) in a series of dawn raids in Burnley, and seven were charged.

Read More

Read More
Former world champion darts player Ted Hankey jailed for sexually assaulting you...

Javed Miah (7/4/91) 31, of Brent Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Gabrielle Hughes (14/10/95), 26, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

Kasim Amin (24/10/99), 22, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine

Adnan Khan (16/5/96), 25, of Gordon Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine

Faisal Hussain (9/1/97), 25,of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress, in words/writing.

Faisal Khan (09/03/98), 24, of March Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

Adeel Khan (25/05/91), 30, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine

A 29-year-old man from Burnley was released under investigation.

They were due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, May 12) apart from Adnan Khan and Faisal Khan who will appear on June 9.