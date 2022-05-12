Police arrested eight people – seven men and one woman – yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 11) in a series of dawn raids in Burnley, and seven were charged.
Javed Miah (7/4/91) 31, of Brent Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.
Gabrielle Hughes (14/10/95), 26, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.
Kasim Amin (24/10/99), 22, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine
Adnan Khan (16/5/96), 25, of Gordon Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine
Faisal Hussain (9/1/97), 25,of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress, in words/writing.
Faisal Khan (09/03/98), 24, of March Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.
Adeel Khan (25/05/91), 30, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine
A 29-year-old man from Burnley was released under investigation.
They were due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, May 12) apart from Adnan Khan and Faisal Khan who will appear on June 9.