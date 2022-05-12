Police have charged seven people from Burnley with drug offences

Police arrested eight people – seven men and one woman – yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 11) in a series of dawn raids in Burnley, and seven were charged.

Javed Miah (7/4/91) 31, of Brent Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

Gabrielle Hughes (14/10/95), 26, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

Kasim Amin (24/10/99), 22, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine

Adnan Khan (16/5/96), 25, of Gordon Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine

Faisal Hussain (9/1/97), 25,of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress, in words/writing.

Faisal Khan (09/03/98), 24, of March Street, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

Adeel Khan (25/05/91), 30, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – heroin and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine

A 29-year-old man from Burnley was released under investigation.