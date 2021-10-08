Serial killer talk at Lancaster University

Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and crime commentators, will take the audience on a journey looking at what ingredients of possibility lead to body counts by killers like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Paul Knowles.

What creates a serial killer, and could anything have prevented their potential from being activated, or were they simply born to kill?

Emma has presented more than 70 crime shows analysing some of the most heinous crimes both here in the UK and the States, exploring what makes a killer.

'The Serial Killer Next Door' will be the subject of discussion at a talk by Emma Kenny at Lancaster University on October 10.

The talk is on Sunday, October 10, 7pm-9.30pm (minimum age 16).